Bajaj Auto Q1 Review: Expect Better Performance Next Quarter, Says Rakesh Sharma

Recovery has largely been led by Africa, while Latin America has been steady between Q4 FY23 and Q1 FY24, he said. However, South Asia and the Middle East are still struggling, according to Sharma.

Nigeria saw 40% sequential growth in volume, though there is still volatility in the market. On the foreign exchange front, the Nigerian government has come out with measures that are going to make the forex market more organised and transparent, he said. Nigeria has devalued, which has made retail prices go up, Sharma said.

The unsustainable fuel subsidy given by the Nigerian government has led to increase in fuel prices, Sharma said. There is 25% inflation in the country and riders' income got squeezed because of this. Over a period of time, ticket prices will go up, which will lead to more sustainable revival in Nigeria, he said.

Regarding the electric three-wheeler plan, the company is ready to scale up and will go to more cities from September onwards, Sharma said. This scale-up will be in a phased manner.

On the export side, the company had an outstanding quarter with its flagship and premium brands Pulsar and Dominar, he said.

The motorcycles manufacturer wants to give a differentiated customer experience with Triumph and Harley. The company wants to give the "Triumph" experience and not a Bajaj experience, Sharma said.