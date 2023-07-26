Bajaj Auto Q1 Results Review: What Brokerages Make Of Its Growth Prospects

Brokerages have shown a contrasting outlook after Bajaj Auto Ltd. announced its quarterly results, even as they expect a gradual recovery in the volume of domestic two-wheelers.

The company's net profit rose 42% year-on-year to Rs 1,665 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. That compares with the Rs 1,656 crore consensus forecast of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

While Jefferies maintained a 'buy' rating and revised its target price upward, Kotak Institutional Equities maintained a 'sell' rating.

Jefferies expects the collaboration with Triumph to offer a good product proposition and help boost volume.

Analysts at Kotak expect a gradual recovery in domestic two-wheeler volume. However, they predict the rise in competitive intensity in the motorcycle segment will weigh on Bajaj Auto's entry-level portfolio.

Shares of Bajaj Auto rose 0.68% to Rs 4,881.95 apiece as compared with the 0.42% advance in the Nifty as of 3 p.m.

Out of the 46 analysts tracking the stock, 26 recommend a 'buy,' 16 recommend a 'sell,' and six maintain a 'buy.' The consensus price estimate indicates a 2.3% upside over the next 12 months.