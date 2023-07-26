Bajaj Auto Q1 Results Review: What Brokerages Make Of Its Growth Prospects
The company's net profit rose 42% year-on-year to Rs 1,665 crore in the quarter ended June.
Brokerages have shown a contrasting outlook after Bajaj Auto Ltd. announced its quarterly results, even as they expect a gradual recovery in the volume of domestic two-wheelers.
The company's net profit rose 42% year-on-year to Rs 1,665 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. That compares with the Rs 1,656 crore consensus forecast of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
While Jefferies maintained a 'buy' rating and revised its target price upward, Kotak Institutional Equities maintained a 'sell' rating.
Jefferies expects the collaboration with Triumph to offer a good product proposition and help boost volume.
Analysts at Kotak expect a gradual recovery in domestic two-wheeler volume. However, they predict the rise in competitive intensity in the motorcycle segment will weigh on Bajaj Auto's entry-level portfolio.
Shares of Bajaj Auto rose 0.68% to Rs 4,881.95 apiece as compared with the 0.42% advance in the Nifty as of 3 p.m.
Out of the 46 analysts tracking the stock, 26 recommend a 'buy,' 16 recommend a 'sell,' and six maintain a 'buy.' The consensus price estimate indicates a 2.3% upside over the next 12 months.
Brokerage Outlook On Bajaj Auto Q1 FY24 Results
Jefferies
Maintains a 'buy' rating and revises the target price upwards to Rs 5,560 from Rs 5,500.
Ebitda growth of 51% and profit-after-tax growth of 42% are both in line with brokerage estimates.
An 82% growth in the domestic market was offset by a 34% decline in exports. The brokerage expects an improvement in export share in FY24.
Strong outlook on the Indian two-wheeler industry, and it estimates a 15% compound annual growth rate for two-wheelers and a 13% CAGR for motorcycles over FY23–FY26.
Collaboration with Triumph to offer a good product proposition and help boost volume. Current bookings stand at 17,000.
Concerns include Bajaj Auto's share drop in India's two-wheeler and three-wheeler exports by 6 percentage points and 17 percentage points, respectively, over FY18 to Q1 FY24.
Expects a 14% volume level and 21% earnings-per-share CAGR over FY23–FY26.
Bajaj is valued at 19 times the price-to-earnings multiple for FY24.
Kotak Institutional Equities
Maintains 'sell' rating at a fair value of Rs 4,350.
Net revenue of Rs 10,331.9 crore is 1% below estimates due to lower-than-expected average selling prices and operating income.
Ebitda 4% below estimates due to a lower-than-expected gross margin, partly offset by lower-than-expected other expenses.
Weak product mix, including a higher mix of EV scooters and a lower mix of three-wheelers and spares, drove a miss in Ebitda margin.
FY24 EPS is estimated to increase by 5% due to a correction in raw-material prices.
A gradual recovery in domestic two-wheeler volumes is expected. However, the rise in competitive intensity in the motorcycle segment will weigh on Bajaj Auto's entry-segment portfolio.