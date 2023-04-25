Bajaj Auto, Nestle India, Tata Consumer Products Q4 Results Today: Here's What To Expect
Here are the estimates of earnings from major companies scheduled for Tuesday.
Bajaj Auto Ltd. will be the first automotive company to announce its financials for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2023, on Tuesday.
According to analysts tracked by Bloomberg, the auto major is expected to post a revenue of Rs 8,298 crore for the March quarter of fiscal 2023, as compared with Rs 7,728.13 crore in the year-ago period.
Net profit of the Pulsar-maker is expected to take a substantial hit though, at Rs 1,095.47 crore as against Rs 1,526.16 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.
Two major companies in the FMCG space—Tata Consumer Products Ltd. and Nestle India Ltd.—will also announce their results for the three months to March 2023.
Tata Consumer Products is expected to rake in a revenue of Rs 3,511.21 crore for the quarter under review, according to analyst estimates. The FMCG arm of the Tata Group had reported a revenue of Rs 3,175.41 crore over the same period last year.
The Tata Group company is estimated to post a consolidated net profit of Rs 267.63 crore for the March quarter of fiscal 2023.
Nestle India, the Indian unit of Switzerland-based Nestle S.A., is expected to see substantial rise in both its bottom line and top line during the March quarter.
The company is estimated to post a revenue of Rs 4,365.91 crore for the March quarter, as against Rs 3,950.90 crore in the year-ago period. The profit for the period under review is expected to be Rs 670.53 crore, as compared with Rs 594.71 crore over the corresponding period last year.
