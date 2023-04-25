Bajaj Auto, Nestle India, Tata Consumer Products Q4 Results Today: Here's What To Expect

Bajaj Auto Ltd. will be the first automotive company to announce its financials for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2023, on Tuesday.

According to analysts tracked by Bloomberg, the auto major is expected to post a revenue of Rs 8,298 crore for the March quarter of fiscal 2023, as compared with Rs 7,728.13 crore in the year-ago period.

Net profit of the Pulsar-maker is expected to take a substantial hit though, at Rs 1,095.47 crore as against Rs 1,526.16 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.