Bajaj Auto Dividend Payout Could Quadruple Under New Policy

Bajaj Auto Ltd.'s new dividend distribution policy implies a four times bigger payout than in FY23.

The company could distribute a dividend of more than Rs 575 per share in FY24, according to BQ Prime calculations. It paid Rs 140 per share final divided in FY23.

Under the new policy, in the event that surplus funds exceed Rs 15,000 crore at the end of the financial year, the company guarantees a minimum payout ratio of 70%.

The company held Rs 18,861.8 crore in surplus funds at the end of fiscal 2023. Under the updated distribution policy, FY24 qualifies for the payout in the highest tier.