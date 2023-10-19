Bajaj Auto Dividend Payout Could Quadruple Under New Policy
Dividend per share could be more than Rs 575 in FY24, according to BQ Prime calculations.
Bajaj Auto Ltd.'s new dividend distribution policy implies a four times bigger payout than in FY23.
The company could distribute a dividend of more than Rs 575 per share in FY24, according to BQ Prime calculations. It paid Rs 140 per share final divided in FY23.
Under the new policy, in the event that surplus funds exceed Rs 15,000 crore at the end of the financial year, the company guarantees a minimum payout ratio of 70%.
The company held Rs 18,861.8 crore in surplus funds at the end of fiscal 2023. Under the updated distribution policy, FY24 qualifies for the payout in the highest tier.
The company defined surplus funds as investments in financial assets, excluding those in equity shares of group companies and strategic investments.
Dividend payout ratio is defined by total dividend paid in a year as a percentage of the yearly profits.
Given the payout ratio of 70% against Bloomberg's average net profit estimate of Rs 6,993.80 crore for FY24, Bajaj Auto could pay a dividend per share of Rs 575.7 for the current fiscal.
The new policy is an improvement over the earlier one as while it provided for a payout of up to 90% if the surplus was above Rs 15,000 crore, there was no minimum threshold. Not the company has promised to pay at least 70%.
If the surplus funds are in the range of Rs 7,500–15,000 crore, the payout ratio could be up to 70%, while if the funds are below Rs 7,500 crore, it could be up to 50%.
Bajaj Auto has maintained a payout ratio of over 20% over the past four years. In 2023, the final dividend amounted to Rs 140 per share.
Shares of the company rose to a record high of Rs 5,431.6 after rising 5.7% during intraday trades on Thursday, compared to a 0.11% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.