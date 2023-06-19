Axiscades Technologies Shares Gain After Board Approves Acquisition Of A German Firm

Shares of Axiscades Technologies Ltd. rose on Monday after it board approved the acquisition of Germany-based Add Solution GmbH in a phased manner.

The company's board approved the 100% acquisition, in a phased manner, of Add Solution GmbH, Germany, specialising in automotive solutions to global OEMs, it said in an exchange filing. The acquisition will be carried out through Axiscades GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Axiscades for €5.5 million or Rs 49.27 crore, it said.