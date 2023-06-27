Axiscades Shares Hit 5% Upper Circuit On Debt Refinancing
The refinancing of Rs 210 crore debt will bring down the interest costs by approximately 400 basis points per year, Axiscades said
Shares of Axiscades Technologies Ltd. were locked in 5% upper circuit on Tuesday after it completed refinancing Rs 210 crore of its debt, which was borrowed for the acquisition of Mistral Solutions Pvt.
The technology solutions firm acquired Mistral—a company with experience in semiconductor, embedded electronics, defence and product engineering—last December, according to an exchange filing. The acquisition was initiated in 2017 and executed over four phases at an aggregate cost of Rs 296 crore.
Axiscades said the recent refinancing of debt would bring down the company's interest costs by approximately 400 basis points per year, according to the filing.
Shares of Axiscades surged 5% to Rs 475.75 apiece as of 10.15 am, compared to a 0.21% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The scrip has risen nearly 15.75% in the last three days.
The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.9 times its monthly average. The relative strength index was at 75, implying that the stock may be overbought.
One analyst tracking the company maintains a 'hold' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 18.7%.