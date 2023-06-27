Axiscades Shares Hit 5% Upper Circuit On Debt Refinancing

Shares of Axiscades Technologies Ltd. were locked in 5% upper circuit on Tuesday after it completed refinancing Rs 210 crore of its debt, which was borrowed for the acquisition of Mistral Solutions Pvt.

The technology solutions firm acquired Mistral—a company with experience in semiconductor, embedded electronics, defence and product engineering—last December, according to an exchange filing. The acquisition was initiated in 2017 and executed over four phases at an aggregate cost of Rs 296 crore.

Axiscades said the recent refinancing of debt would bring down the company's interest costs by approximately 400 basis points per year, according to the filing.