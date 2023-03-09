Axis Mutual Fund Appoints B Gopkumar As CEO, Ashish Gupta As CIO

The board of Axis Mutual Fund has appointed B Gopkumar as the next managing director and chief executive officer and Ashish Gupta as its chief investment officer.

The appointment came as Chandresh Nigam, the incumbent MD and CEO, requested not to be considered for reappointment for another term after a 10-year-long stint. His term is set to end on April 30.

The top-level appointments follow action by the capital markets regulator last month against Axis Mutual Fund in a front-running case. The Securities and Exchange Board of India barred 21 entities from participating in the securities market, including the fund house's former chief dealer, Viresh Joshi.

Gopkumar, who currently serves as the MD and CEO of Axis Securities Ltd., will assume his new role at the helm of Axis Mutual Fund on May 1. He has been appointed till April 30, 2026, subject to requisite approvals. The internal succession process at Axis Securities has been initiated, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Gopkumar had joined Axis Securities as the MD and CEO in October 2019. He has over 28 years of professional experience in the financial services industry in areas of sales and distribution, managing large teams, marketing and branding, and building digital ecosystems.