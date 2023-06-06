Axis Bank Shares Gain As Jefferies Maintains A 'Buy' On Integration With Citibank

Shares of Axis Bank Ltd. gained as Jefferies maintains a 'buy' on the stock. The rating came on the back of the lender's integration with Citibank progressing well with limited attrition among staff and customers.

The brokerage has a price target of Rs 1,150 apiece for the stock. The brokerage sees a scope of rerating with a 16% CAGR growth over FY23-26, led by top-line and some cost synergies.