Axis Bank Shares Gain As Jefferies Maintains A 'Buy' On Integration With Citibank
Axis Bank shares advanced in trade after Jefferies maintained a 'buy' with price target of Rs 1,150 apiece on the stock.
Shares of Axis Bank Ltd. gained as Jefferies maintains a 'buy' on the stock. The rating came on the back of the lender's integration with Citibank progressing well with limited attrition among staff and customers.
The brokerage has a price target of Rs 1,150 apiece for the stock. The brokerage sees a scope of rerating with a 16% CAGR growth over FY23-26, led by top-line and some cost synergies.
Jefferies On Axis Bank
Maintains a 'buy' with a price target of Rs 1,150 per share.
Integration with Citibank is moving well and the two entities are working on multiple areas of synergies.
Citibank’s India retail platform is progressing well with limited attrition among staff and customers.
Once integration costs are absorbed in FY24, it should be ROE accretive, says the brokerage.
Bank improved lendable portion from stickier deposits which helped to grow loans with limited deposit growth.
As recoveries from the past non-performing loans moderate, credit costs will move towards normalised levels, says the brokerage.
Management is confident of sustaining 18% ROE and is not planning a capital raise in immediate future.
SME book has risks, but initiatives to de-risk the book are encouraging, says the brokerage in its long term view on the stock.
Expects 19% CAGR over FY23-26 with a price target of Rs 1,290 apiece in an upside scenario and a 14% CAGR with a price target of Rs 760 apiece in a downside scenario.
Shares of Axis Bank rose 1.57%, as of 1:47 p.m., to Rs 965.75 apiece on Tuesday as compared to a 0.18% decline in the Nifty 50. The stock rose as much as 1.72% intraday. The relative strength index was at 73, implying that the stock was overbought.
Out of the 50 analysts tracking the company, 47 maintain a 'buy' rating and three maintain a 'hold' rating on the stock. The return potential, as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stands at an upside of 14% over the next 12 months.