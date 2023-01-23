Axis Bank, Canara Bank, Jindal Stainless, Gland Pharma Q3 Results Today — Earning Estimates

Several banks will announce their financial results on Monday, including Axis Bank Ltd., Canara Bank, IDBI Bank Ltd., Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd. and Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd.

Other companies slated to declare their earnings are Jindal Stainless Ltd., Tata Communications Ltd., Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd., Container Corp. of India Ltd., KEI Industries Ltd., Zensar Technologies Ltd., Maharashtra Seamless Ltd., Shoppers Stop Ltd., Amber Enterprises India Ltd., Gland Pharma Ltd., Route Mobile Ltd., Syngene International Ltd., Craftsman Automation Ltd. and Sagar Cements Ltd.

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd., Triveni Turbine Ltd., DCX Systems Ltd., Gravita India Ltd., IIFL Securities Ltd., Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd., Rajratan Global Wire Ltd., Share India Securities Ltd., Bharat Bijlee Ltd., Supreme Petrochem Ltd. and HFCL Ltd. will also announce their results.