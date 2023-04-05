ADVERTISEMENT
Avenue Supermarts Q4 Update: Revenue From Operations Rises 20%
The company posted a standalone revenue from operations at Rs 10,337.1 crore.
Avenue Supermarts Ltd., the parent company of supermarket chain DMart, reported a 20% rise in standalone revenue from operations during the March quarter.The Radhakishan Damani-led company posted a standalone revenue from operations at Rs 10,337.1 crore during the last quarter of fiscal 2023, as compared with Rs 8,606.1 crore in the year-ago period, according to its exchange filing issued on Wednesday.
The total number of stores run by the company, as on March 31, stood at 324.
Shares of Avenue Supermarts closed 2.77% higher at Rs 3,654.15 apiece against a 0.99% rise in the benchmark Sensex, which closed at 59,689.31.
