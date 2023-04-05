Avenue Supermarts Q4 Update: Revenue From Operations Rises 20%

Avenue Supermarts Ltd., the parent company of supermarket chain DMart, reported a 20% rise in standalone revenue from operations during the March quarter.

The Radhakishan Damani-led company posted a standalone revenue from operations at Rs 10,337.1 crore during the last quarter of fiscal 2023, as compared with Rs 8,606.1 crore in the year-ago period, according to its exchange filing issued on Wednesday.