Avalon Technologies IPO: All You Need To Know

The initial public offering of Avalon Technologies Ltd. is set to open on April 3 and close on April 6.

With this IPO, the Chennai-based electronic manufacturing services provider aims to raise Rs 865 crore. It consists of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 320 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 545 crore.

The company has priced its shares in the range of Rs 415–436 apiece. At the upper end of price band, the company will be valued at Rs 2,847 crore.

Bidding by anchor investors opened on March 31.