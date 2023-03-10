Passenger Vehicle Dispatches Beat Fiscal-Year Record With A Month To Spare

Passenger vehicles recorded the highest-ever domestic dispatches to dealerships in a financial year with a month to spare in the current fiscal.

With domestic dispatches of 2.92 lakh units in February, the industry has shipped 34.62 lakh cars and utility vehicles to dealerships between April 2022 and February 2023, according to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. That is 2.5% higher than the previous full-year high of 33.77 lakh units in 2018–19.

The sales were 30% higher in April–February in comparison to the same period in the previous fiscal, with 40% growth in utility vehicles and 22% rise in the passenger cars segment.

After touching the peak in 2018–19, passenger vehicle sales fell for two consecutive years before picking up again in 2021–22 as Covid-related restrictions eased.