Auto Sales Preview: Festive Inventory Build-Up To Boost Sales In August, Say Analysts

Auto dispatches to dealerships got a boost in August as companies looked to build up inventory amid expectations of higher sales during the ongoing festival period.

The festival season, which started with Onam earlier this month and ends with Bhai Dooj in November, contributes significantly to the automakers' annual sales.

"We estimate wholesalers are likely to benefit from inventory build-up before the festive season," Nomura said in a report. Analysts said the dealers are anticipating strong festive demand this year.