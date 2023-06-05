Auto Retail Sales Up 10% In May On EV Demand: FADA

India's automobile sales at dealerships rose 10% year-on-year in May, aided by demand for electric vehicles.

"Electric vehicles made impressive strides this month, contributing to 8% of total vehicle retail," the Federation of Automobile Dealers' Association said in a release. Electric two- and three-wheelers contributed 7% and 56%, while battery-powered commercial and passenger vehicle accounted for 0.5% and 2.5%, respectively.

Overall two-wheeler sales recorded a growth of 9.32% at 14.32 lakh units, led by seasonal factors such as the marriage season, reduction in subsidies for EVs from June, and the recovery of rural demand, according to the release.