Auto Retail Sales Up 10% In May On EV Demand: FADA
Reduction in subsidies for EVs from June was one of the factors that contributed to the sales of battery-powered vehicles in May.
India's automobile sales at dealerships rose 10% year-on-year in May, aided by demand for electric vehicles.
"Electric vehicles made impressive strides this month, contributing to 8% of total vehicle retail," the Federation of Automobile Dealers' Association said in a release. Electric two- and three-wheelers contributed 7% and 56%, while battery-powered commercial and passenger vehicle accounted for 0.5% and 2.5%, respectively.
Overall two-wheeler sales recorded a growth of 9.32% at 14.32 lakh units, led by seasonal factors such as the marriage season, reduction in subsidies for EVs from June, and the recovery of rural demand, according to the release.
Auto Retail Sales In May (YoY)
Total sales rose 10% to 20.19 lakh units.
Passenger vehicle sales rose 4.31% to 2.98 lakh units.
Two-wheeler sales are up 9.32% at 14.93 lakh units.
Commercial vehicle sales are up 7.19% at 77,135 units.
Three-wheeler sales rose 78.57% to 79,433 units.
Electric vehicles account for 8% of total sales.
Tractor sales grew 9.63% to 70,739 units.
"While there has been a slight 2% decline compared to pre-Covid levels, the overall retail figures have shown improvement," Manish Raj Singhania, president of FADA, said in a statement.
The primary segments experiencing setbacks are two-wheeler sales at an 8% fall and commercial vehicles at a 7% fall compared to pre-covid levels, according to the release.
Passenger vehicle sales rose 4.31% after a decline in the previous month, led by an improvement in availability, strong pending orders, and demand for new launches, according to the release.
Commercial vehicles experienced sustained growth driven by infrastructural development, with a notable increase in the bus segment due to improved financing options and higher sales in academic institutions, said the release.