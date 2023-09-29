ADVERTISEMENT
Authum Investment Locked In Upper Circuit After Large Trade
At least 52 lakh shares, or 3.1% of the equity, changed hands in the pre-market trade, according to Bloomberg data.
Shares of Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd. surged 20% and is locked in the upper circuit on Friday after a large trade.At least 52 lakh shares, or 3.1% of the equity, changed hands in the pre-market trade, according to Bloomberg data. The buyers and sellers are not immediately known.
Shares of Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd. surged 20% and is locked in the upper circuit on Friday after a large trade.
At least 52 lakh shares, or 3.1% of the equity, changed hands in the pre-market trade, according to Bloomberg data. The buyers and sellers are not immediately known.
Authum's stock rose as much as 19.99% to Rs 482.60 apiece, compared to 0.38% rise in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex as of 11.30 a.m. The stock is at its highest since Sept. 4.
The stock has risen 116.5% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 430 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 57.9.
Opinion
Navin Fluorine Shares Tumble Over 14% To 52-Week Low After MD Resigns
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
Get Your Daily Newsletter
Get market moving news, top news & compelling perspectives
No Spam. Just great journalism in your inbox
View All Newsletters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT