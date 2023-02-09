ADVERTISEMENT
Aurobindo Pharma Q3 Results: Profit Falls, Misses Estimates
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.'s third quarter profit fell year-on-year, missing estimates.
The Hyderabad-based bulk and generic drugmaker's net profit declined 19% to Rs 491 crore in the quarter ended December, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 553 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Sequentially, it rose 20%.
Aurobindo Pharma Q3 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue rose 7% to Rs 6,407 crore, against an estimate of Rs 6,142 crore.
Ebitda was down 6% to Rs 954 crore, compared to the Rs 992 crore forecast.
Margin stood at 14.9% against 16.9%. Analysts had estimated it at 16.1%.
Shares of Aurobindo Pharma closed 0.99% lower on Thursday before the results were announced, compared to a 0.23% rise in the benchmark Sensex.
