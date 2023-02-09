Aurobindo Pharma Q3 Results: Profit Falls, Misses Estimates

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.'s third quarter profit fell year-on-year, missing estimates.The Hyderabad-based bulk and generic drugmaker's net profit declined 19% to Rs 491 crore in the quarter ended December, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 553 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.Sequentially, it rose 20%.Aurobindo Pharma Q3 Highlights (YoY)Revenue rose 7% to Rs 6,407 crore, against an estim...