Aurobindo Pharma, JK Cement, Finolex Cables Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. will be reporting its results for the quarter ended June on Saturday.

The company is likely to post a net profit of Rs 557.1 crore and revenue of Rs 6,583.02 crore for the quarter under review, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.

JK Cement Ltd. will also report its first quarter earnings today. Consolidated revenue is expected to be Rs 1,405.03 crore, while net profit can touch Rs 81.8 crore, according to consensus estimates.

Finolex Cables Ltd. is expected to report a standalone revenue of Rs 1,111.98 crore and net profit of Rs 126.4 crore, according to estimates.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd., DCM Shriram Industries Ltd. and Eveready Industries India Ltd. will report their results on Saturday as well.