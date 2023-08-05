ADVERTISEMENT
Aurobindo Pharma Gets U.S. FDA Nod For Skin And Bone Infections Drug
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. has received final approval from the U.S. health regulator to manufacture and market Vancomycin Hydrochloride, a drug which is used to treat infections such as that of skin and bone.
The approval was granted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to Eugia Pharma Specialities Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.
The drug, for injections, is supplied in single-dose vials of 1.25 grams and 1.5 grams, the company said in a press release on Saturday.
Vancomycin Hydrochloride is used to treat septicemia, infective endocarditis, skin and skin structure infections, bone infections and lower respiratory tract Infections, it said.
