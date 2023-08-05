Aurobindo Pharma Gets U.S. FDA Nod For Skin And Bone Infections Drug

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. has received final approval from the U.S. health regulator to manufacture and market Vancomycin Hydrochloride, a drug which is used to treat infections such as that of skin and bone.

The approval was granted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to Eugia Pharma Specialities Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

The drug, for injections, is supplied in single-dose vials of 1.25 grams and 1.5 grams, the company said in a press release on Saturday.

Vancomycin Hydrochloride is used to treat septicemia, infective endocarditis, skin and skin structure infections, bone infections and lower respiratory tract Infections, it said.