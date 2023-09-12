Aurobindo Pharma Forays Into Indonesian Market With Brand Acquisitions

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. announced on Tuesday its foray into the Indonesian market with the acquisition of 15 branded products from Viatris Inc. and Pfizer Inc.

The acquisition has been done for a cash consideration of $48 million or around Rs 400 crore, according to an exchange filing.

The acquisition of 15 specified marketing and manufacturing-related authorisations of branded products and related brand trademarks from Viatris and Pfizer "provides an excellent entry platform into (the) fast-growing pharmaceutical market of Indonesia," it said.

The brand acquisition is expected to be completed by Feb. 28 and it will require general approvals to complete the transaction.

The sales revenue generated from the specified brands in the Indonesian market is $30.5 million in 2022, $28.3 million in 2021 and $25.1 million in 2020.