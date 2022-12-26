Aurionpro Shares Gain After U.S. Unit Wins Rs 150 Crore Order

Shares of Aurionpro Solutions Ltd. gained the most since Dec. 8 after its U.S. unit won orders worth Rs 150 crore from a payment facilitator.

Aurionpro, which has developed the payments platform Aurionpro Payments Framework, will help expand the client platform under this deal, it said in a stock exchange filing.

The U.S. unit, Aurionpro Fintech Inc. will also offer Amazon Web Services infrastructure support and extend services that will facilitate ongoing support, maintenance, and enhancements.

The order will be implemented over three years, starting with calendar year 2023, the company said.

Shares of the company jumped 9.26% to Rs 330.45 apiece as of 11:10 a.m., compared with 0.86% gains in the benchmark Nifty 50. The total volume so far in the day was 4.5 times its 30-day average volume, according to data on Bloomberg. The relative strength index is 42.

The one analyst tracking the company maintains a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data.