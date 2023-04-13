AU Small Finance Shares Surge After RBI Approves Reappointment Of Its MD And CEO

Shares of AU Small Finance Bank Ltd. rose 13.2% to Rs 656.75 apiece as of 10:10 a.m., compared to a 0.12% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock gained as much as 18.92% intraday.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 48.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 70.3, implying that the stock may be overbought.

Out of the 28 analysts tracking the company, 18 maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold' and five suggest to 'sell' the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 5.6%.