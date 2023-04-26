BQPrimeMarketsAU Small Finance Bank Shares Fall Despite Posting Highest Quarterly Profit
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

AU Small Finance Bank Shares Fall Despite Posting Highest Quarterly Profit

The bank reported a Q4 profit of Rs 424.63 crore, which was up 23% (YoY), while NII grew 30% (YoY) at Rs 1,213.21 crore.

26 Apr 2023, 12:31 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>AU Small Finance Bank Ltd.'s exterior with signage. (Source: bank's website)</p></div>
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd.'s exterior with signage. (Source: bank's website)
ADVERTISEMENT

Shares of AU Small Finance Bank Ltd. fell during trade on Wednesday, despite reporting a strong performance during the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

It reported its highest-ever quarterly profit of Rs 424.63 crore, which was up 23% year-on-year, while net interest income grew 30% year-on-year at Rs 1,213.21 crore.

AU Small Finance Bank Q4 FY23 (Consolidated)

  • Net interest income up 30% at Rs 1,213.21 crore (YoY).

  • Net profit up 23% at Rs 424.63 crore (YoY), as against the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 388.06 crore.

  • GNPA at 1.66% vs 1.81% (QoQ).

  • NNPA at 0.42% vs 0.51% (QoQ).

  • The bank’s board recommended a dividend of Rs 1 per share, subject to shareholders’ approval.

The stock fell 3.96% to Rs 634 apiece, compared to slim gains to a flat Nifty 50, as of 11:06 a.m.

Of the 28 analysts tracking the stock, 17 maintain a 'buy,' six suggest a 'hold', while five suggest a 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data.

The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 11.9%.

Here's what brokerages made of the quarterly results

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

  • Reiterates a 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 760, implying a potential upside of 15%.

  • Says margins likely to remain under pressure over fiscal 2024, due to increasing cost of funds, which may not be over its peak.

  • Expects 28% earnings CAGR over FY23–25.

Emkay Global Financial Services

  • Retains 'hold' rating, with revised target price of Rs 700, implying a potential upside of 6%.

  • Expects the bank to deliver 1.8% RoA/15-17% RoE over FY24-26E, led by healthy growth and margins, along with steady moderation in cost-income ratios.

Nirmal Bang Securities

  • Expects the income ratio to remain elevated, as the bank continues to invest in technology.

  • The brokerage says the bank is trading at premium valuation and is already pricing in a strong growth runway, an improved liability franchise and stable asset quality.

  • Maintains an accumulate rating with target price of Rs 680, implying a potential upside of 3%.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Stock Market News On BQ Prime
ADVERTISEMENT