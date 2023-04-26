AU Small Finance Bank Shares Fall Despite Posting Highest Quarterly Profit
The bank reported a Q4 profit of Rs 424.63 crore, which was up 23% (YoY), while NII grew 30% (YoY) at Rs 1,213.21 crore.
Shares of AU Small Finance Bank Ltd. fell during trade on Wednesday, despite reporting a strong performance during the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
It reported its highest-ever quarterly profit of Rs 424.63 crore, which was up 23% year-on-year, while net interest income grew 30% year-on-year at Rs 1,213.21 crore.
AU Small Finance Bank Q4 FY23 (Consolidated)
Net interest income up 30% at Rs 1,213.21 crore (YoY).
Net profit up 23% at Rs 424.63 crore (YoY), as against the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 388.06 crore.
GNPA at 1.66% vs 1.81% (QoQ).
NNPA at 0.42% vs 0.51% (QoQ).
The bank’s board recommended a dividend of Rs 1 per share, subject to shareholders’ approval.
The stock fell 3.96% to Rs 634 apiece, compared to slim gains to a flat Nifty 50, as of 11:06 a.m.
Of the 28 analysts tracking the stock, 17 maintain a 'buy,' six suggest a 'hold', while five suggest a 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data.
The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 11.9%.
Here's what brokerages made of the quarterly results
Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Reiterates a 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 760, implying a potential upside of 15%.
Says margins likely to remain under pressure over fiscal 2024, due to increasing cost of funds, which may not be over its peak.
Expects 28% earnings CAGR over FY23–25.
Emkay Global Financial Services
Retains 'hold' rating, with revised target price of Rs 700, implying a potential upside of 6%.
Expects the bank to deliver 1.8% RoA/15-17% RoE over FY24-26E, led by healthy growth and margins, along with steady moderation in cost-income ratios.
Nirmal Bang Securities
Expects the income ratio to remain elevated, as the bank continues to invest in technology.
The brokerage says the bank is trading at premium valuation and is already pricing in a strong growth runway, an improved liability franchise and stable asset quality.
Maintains an accumulate rating with target price of Rs 680, implying a potential upside of 3%.