BQPrimeMarketsAU Small Finance Bank Q1 Profit Surges 44% To Rs 387 Crore
ADVERTISEMENT

AU Small Finance Bank Q1 Profit Surges 44% To Rs 387 Crore

The Jaipur-based lender had posted a net profit of Rs 268 crore in the year-ago period.

22 Jul 2023, 6:20 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>AU Small Finance Bank's Bidasar branch. (Source: Bank's official FB page)</p></div>
AU Small Finance Bank's Bidasar branch. (Source: Bank's official FB page)

AU Small Finance Bank reported a 44% rise in net profit at Rs 387 crore in the June quarter helped by growth in interest income.

The Jaipur-based lender had posted a net profit of Rs 268 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income in the first quarter of the current fiscal rose to Rs 2,773 crore from Rs 1,979 crore in the same period a year ago, AU Small Finance Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest earned by the bank improved to Rs 2,458 crore over Rs 1,820 crore in June 2022.

Net interest income increased by 28% to Rs 1,246 crore from Rs 976 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

However, the net interest margin declined to 5.7% as compared to 5.9 per cent in the same period a year ago.

Despite Q1 being a seasonally weak quarter for banking, the bank saw growth across its assets and deposits with profitability growing by 44% on an annual basis supported by a strong NII growth of 28%.

The bank's asset quality showed improvement as gross non-performing assets declined to 1.76% of gross advances at the end of the June quarter from 1.96% a year ago.

Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans declined to 0.55% as against 0.56% in the year-ago period. Provision coverage ratio remains at 73% including technical write-off and floating provision, it said.

Capital Adequacy Ratio of the bank increased to 21.46% as compared to 19.36% at the end of June 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT