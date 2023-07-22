AU Small Finance Bank Q1 Profit Surges 44% To Rs 387 Crore

AU Small Finance Bank reported a 44% rise in net profit at Rs 387 crore in the June quarter helped by growth in interest income.

The Jaipur-based lender had posted a net profit of Rs 268 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income in the first quarter of the current fiscal rose to Rs 2,773 crore from Rs 1,979 crore in the same period a year ago, AU Small Finance Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest earned by the bank improved to Rs 2,458 crore over Rs 1,820 crore in June 2022.

Net interest income increased by 28% to Rs 1,246 crore from Rs 976 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

However, the net interest margin declined to 5.7% as compared to 5.9 per cent in the same period a year ago.

Despite Q1 being a seasonally weak quarter for banking, the bank saw growth across its assets and deposits with profitability growing by 44% on an annual basis supported by a strong NII growth of 28%.

The bank's asset quality showed improvement as gross non-performing assets declined to 1.76% of gross advances at the end of the June quarter from 1.96% a year ago.

Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans declined to 0.55% as against 0.56% in the year-ago period. Provision coverage ratio remains at 73% including technical write-off and floating provision, it said.

Capital Adequacy Ratio of the bank increased to 21.46% as compared to 19.36% at the end of June 2022.