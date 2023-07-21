Atul Q1 Results: Profit Declines, But Beats Estimates

Atul Ltd.'s first-quarter profit declined but beat analysts' estimates.

The company's net profit declined 37.6% year-on-year to Rs 102.05 crore for the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 87.3 crore consensus estimates of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Revenue from Life Science Chemicals declined 27.7% year-on-year, while those from performance and other chemicals fell 17.26% during the same quarter.