Atul Q1 Results: Profit Declines, But Beats Estimates
The company's first-quarter net profit declined 37.6% YoY to Rs 102.05 crore, compared with Bloomberg estimate of Rs 87.3 crore.
Atul Ltd.'s first-quarter profit declined but beat analysts' estimates.
The company's net profit declined 37.6% year-on-year to Rs 102.05 crore for the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 87.3 crore consensus estimates of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Revenue from Life Science Chemicals declined 27.7% year-on-year, while those from performance and other chemicals fell 17.26% during the same quarter.
Atul Ltd Q1 FY24 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue down 19.9% at Rs 1182.04 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1187 crore)
Net profit down 37.6% at Rs 102.05 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 87.3 crore)
Ebitda down 21.8% at Rs 182.28 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 157.4 crore)
Margins at 15.4% vs 15.8%. (Bloomberg estimate: 13.3%)
Shares of the Atul rose 4.78% to Rs 6896.7 apiece, compared to a fall 0.81% in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 1:58 p.m. on Friday.