Atul Auto Shares Surge Over 12% After Vijay Kedia Hikes Stake

Shares of Atul Auto Ltd. surged over 12% after ace investor Vijay Kedia increased his stake in the company.

Kedia increased his stake from 7.055 to 13.70% to hold 35,69,024 shares in the company, according to data available on BSE Ltd., leading market participants to speculate that Kedia is positive on the stock.

According to Bloomberg data, Kedia was holding 16,83,502 shares as of March 2023, which represented a 7.05% stake in the company.