Astral Shares Jump The Most In Over 19 Months After Q4 Profit Beat

Shares of Astral Ltd. rose the most in over 19 months on Tuesday after its fourth-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates.

The company's March quarter net profit rose 43.1% year-on-year to Rs 206.2 crore, according to an exchange filing, beating the consensus analysts' estimates of Rs 149.09 crore.

The board of directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.25 per equity share for the year ended March 31.

The company also highlighted the appointment of Kairav Engineer and Hiranand Savlani as additional directors under the executive category, in its exchange filing.