Astral Shares Fall After Q1 Profit Misses Estimates

Shares of Astral Ltd. declined the most in two weeks on Monday after its first-quarter profit missed analysts' estimates.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 24.1% year-on-year to Rs 119.3 crore, according to an exchange filing on Friday. This compares to analysts estimates of Rs 131.5 crore.

However, the profit was in-line with Jefferies' estimates. The brokerage maintained a 'hold' rating on the company, citing a "rich valuation". It raised the price target on the stock to Rs 1,870 apiece, compared to an earlier target of Rs 1,650 per share.