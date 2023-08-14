Astral Shares Fall After Q1 Profit Misses Estimates
Shares of Astral Ltd. declined the most in two weeks on Monday after its first-quarter profit missed analysts' estimates.
The company's consolidated net profit rose 24.1% year-on-year to Rs 119.3 crore, according to an exchange filing on Friday. This compares to analysts estimates of Rs 131.5 crore.
However, the profit was in-line with Jefferies' estimates. The brokerage maintained a 'hold' rating on the company, citing a "rich valuation". It raised the price target on the stock to Rs 1,870 apiece, compared to an earlier target of Rs 1,650 per share.
Astral Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue up 5.8% at Rs 1,283.1 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,299.6 crore).
Ebitda up 18.2% at Rs 201.6 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 219.4 crore).
Margin at 15.71% versus 14.07% (Bloomberg estimate: 16.9%).
Net profit rose 24.1% to Rs 119.3 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 131.5 crore).
Jefferies On Astral
Retains 'hold' rating on rich valuation, with a price target of Rs 1,870 per share.
Healthy demand drove pipes volume growth by 31% year-on-year. This was lower than Supreme Industries Ltd., which witnessed 48% year-on-year growth. However, Astral's pipes volume growth was comparable to Finolex Industries Ltd. with a 28% year-on-year increase.
Fall in polyvinyl chloride prices in the quarter led to a 480 basis point sequential decline in operating profit margins to approximately 16%. PVC volatility is a key monitorable, according to Jefferies.
Promotion for new categories like sanitaryware, faucets and paints is likely to be front-ended in the near term. Thus, Jefferies cut its FY24-26 earnings per share estimate by 2-6%.
In view of the strong pipe demand, the company targets to set up three new plants in Guwahati, Hyderabad and Uttar Pradesh. Capex guidance for FY24-25 is Rs 350 crore to Rs 250 crore, higher than Jefferies' estimates.
Key downside risks to the brokerage's price target include a demand slowdown and sharp volatility in PVC and/or CPVC prices.
Faster ramp-up in the new launches of sanitaryware, faucets and paints and higher volume growth in pipes would be the key upside to the price target set by the brokerage.
Shares of Astral fell 3.76% only to pare losses and trade 0.40% lower at 11:39 a.m., compared to a 0.4% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.
The stock fell the most since July 31. It has risen nearly 33.53% year-to-date. Total traded volume stood at 1.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was 56.
Of the 24 analysts tracking the company, seven maintain a 'buy' rating, 11 recommend a 'hold', and six suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential downside of 4.1%.