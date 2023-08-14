Astral Expects Over 30% Volume Growth In Plumbing Business In Q2
Astral is expanding into new geographies, which is helping it to grow faster, said CFO Hiranand Savlani.
Astral Ltd. needs more time to understand if the 31% growth seen in the plumbing business in the first quarter is sustainable before giving any guidance on the segment, according to Chief Financial Officer Hiranand Savlani.
However, the company has given 15% CAGR growth guidance for its piping segment, he said. There is demand across different sectors, like agriculture, drainage, and plumbing. The added advantage is that Astral is expanding into new geographies, which is helping it grow faster, Savlani said.
Recently, the company commissioned a plant in the east that is giving good numbers, the CFO said. The company plans to set up three new plants in the next couple of years, he said.
Setting Up Plants
The new unit in Bhubaneshwar has a capacity of 60,000 metric tonne while the commissioned capacity is 20,000–25,000 metric tonne, Savlani said. The second phase of the plant will come up next year, he said.
The Guwahati plant will be operational next month and has a capacity of 22,000 metric tonne, he said. The Hyderabad plant’s first phase will be commissioned in Q2 of next year, he said.
For the Uttar Pradesh and Kanpur plants, land has been acquired and will be commissioned in FY25. The company will incur capex of Rs 350 crore this year as it de-bottles its existing units and adds machines. while the capex for next year is expected to be Rs 250 crore, the CFO said.
The combined total capacity of all the units will be approximately 1.7 lakh metric tonnes. The current utilisation is approximately 65%, Savlani said.
Business Outlook
PVC prices have started to inch up. Astral expects no correction in prices going forward. If prices keep going up from here on, there is a high probability of inventory gains. No loss is expected from the inventory side in the second quarter, Savalni said.
The company’s adhesive business volume was healthy as chemical prices came down, but it did affect revenue, he said. It expects an expansion of margins in the second quarter. The topline should also improve as chemical prices are almost on the verge of bottoming out, according to the CFO.
The sanitary and faucet business is in synergy with Astral's main business, and the company will use the same distribution channels to expand that business, Savlani said.
"Our first milestone, which we set for this business, was setting up 500 stores. That was completed last month. Now, the focus will shift from the creation of stores to sales. Quarter-three numbers will start moving in an upward direction. Margins should be 16–18% once this business gets stable. By quarter four, we should be breakeven at the operational level and will add to cash flow from FY25 onwards," he said.
Expansion In Paints
Astral, which has entered the paint business, expects the segment to expand in the next one or two quarters. Gem paints, where Astral holds a stake, should grow at a 15-20% run rate, Savlani said.
The company expects to operate at a pan-India level. Currently, Gem Paint is only present in the South. However, it expects to expand to other geographies.
Astral also expects good growth in the sanitary wear, saucets, and paint business in FY25, Savlani said.