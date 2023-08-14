Astral Expects Over 30% Volume Growth In Plumbing Business In Q2

Astral Ltd. needs more time to understand if the 31% growth seen in the plumbing business in the first quarter is sustainable before giving any guidance on the segment, according to Chief Financial Officer Hiranand Savlani.

However, the company has given 15% CAGR growth guidance for its piping segment, he said. There is demand across different sectors, like agriculture, drainage, and plumbing. The added advantage is that Astral is expanding into new geographies, which is helping it grow faster, Savlani said.

Recently, the company commissioned a plant in the east that is giving good numbers, the CFO said. The company plans to set up three new plants in the next couple of years, he said.