Astra Microwave Shares Gain After Issue Of Qualified Institutional Placement

Shares of Astra Microwave Products Ltd. advanced on Monday as the company raised Rs 275 crore through a qualified institutional placement issue.

The indicative price of the QIP issue was Rs 270 per share. The company develops microwave systems used in the defence, space, meteorology, and telecommunication industries. The board of directors of the company allotted 83.33 lakh shares with a face value of Rs 2 each to eligible institutional buyers.

After concluding the QIP, the paid-up equity share capital of the company increased from Rs 17.32 crore to Rs 18.98 crore.

Out of the 12 qualified institutional buyers, key investors include Nippon India Mutual Fund, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, Tata AIA Life Insurance Ltd., and India Infoline Finance Ltd. The key foreign investors include Societe Generale.