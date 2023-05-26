Aster DM Shares Fall Most In Five Months As Q4 Profit Declines

Shares of Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. fell the most in over five months on Friday after its profit declined in the fourth quarter amid plans to sell its GCC business.

The company's board is in the process of reviewing proposals from potential buyers for the sale of the "Gulf Co-operation Council' region business, the company said in an exchange filing. The binding bids are likely to be received by June's end, it said, adding that the disclosures will be made subject to the board's approval.

The company's net profit fell 25% year-on-year to Rs 171 crore in the quarter ended March, according to an exchange filing. Profit declined due to an increase in interest on lease liabilities, the company said in its investors' presentation. The increase in depreciation on 'Right of Use Assets" also dragged down the profit in the fourth quarter.

Revenue from GCC for the said quarter includes Covid testing and vaccination income of Rs 6 crore, compared to Rs 217 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.