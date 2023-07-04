Aster DM Keeps 'Buy' From HSBC On Plans To Sell Gulf Business

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. may improve its stock performance if the company sells its Gulf business, according to HSBC Global Research.

The gulf business would turn over good profit in the company's balance sheet should the sale happen, the brokerage said in a note on Tuesday. In the event of a sale, the board will also return some part of the profits to the shareholders, according to its management.

Aster DM has been looking to sell its Gulf Cooperation Council countries business for over a year. The company’s group Chief Financial Officer, Sreenath Pocha Reddy, had resigned earlier this year.

HSBC has maintained a 'buy' on the stock, with a price target of Rs 330 per share, implying an upside potential of about 17.8% from Monday's close.