Aster DM Healthcare's GCC Deal: Valuation On Expected Lines, Say Analysts

Aster DM announced on Tuesday that it would separate its India and the Gulf businesses in a transaction worth $1 billion.

Affinity Holdings Pvt., a subsidiary of the Moopen family-owned healthcare company, will transfer its shares in Aster DM Healthcare FZC—the Gulf unit—to promoter-owned Alpha GCC Holdings Ltd., according to an exchange filing. After the deal, Alpha GCC Holdings will be 35% owned by the Moopens and 65% by private Fajr Capital Advisors Ltd.

It was mainly to separate Aster's India and GCC businesses, which the company said would benefit from the strategic and financial flexibility to focus on growing market demand.