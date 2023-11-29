Aster DM Healthcare Shares Surge 14% To A Record On Plan To Split India, Gulf Units

Shares of Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. jumped nearly 14% to a fresh record on Wednesday, a day after the company announced plans to split its India and Gulf businesses.

Affinity Holdings Pvt., a subsidiary of the Moopen family-owned healthcare provider, will transfer its shares in Aster DM Healthcare FZC—the company's Gulf unit—to promoter-owned Alpha GCC Holdings Ltd., according to an exchange filing.

After the deal, Alpha GCC Holdings will be 35% owned by the Moopens and 65% by private Fajr Capital Advisors Ltd. The restructuring is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of FY24.