Aster DM Healthcare Shares Jump Over 5% On Buying Additional Stake In Subsidiary

Shares of Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. rose more than 5% on Friday after its acquired an additional stake in the Malabar Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd.

The company acquired a 2.36% stake in the subsidiary from several minority shareholders, increasing its holding from 76.01% to 78.37%, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

HSBC Global Research recently maintained a 'buy' on the stock, with a price target of Rs 330 per share, saying the company may improve its stock performance if it sells its Gulf business.