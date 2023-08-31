Aster DM Healthcare Downgraded To 'Hold' By HSBC On Restructuring Uncertainties

HSBC Securities has downgraded Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. to 'hold' from 'buy', citing uncertainties around the potential sale of its business in the Gulf Cooperation Council's countries.

This move came despite the healthcare sector attracting positive interest from brokerages and investors on the back of a strong growth story.

However, HSBC slightly raised its target price to Rs 337 from Rs 330 apiece due to increased peer multiples, implying an upside of 3.6%, according to its report on Thursday. "Although the pending restructuring is a positive, uncertainties around the deal dynamics leave us cautious."