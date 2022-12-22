Stocks Extend Advance Into Asia; Dollar Weakens: Markets Wrap
Asian Stocks Follow US Gains on Earnings Boost: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Stocks rallied in Asia Thursday, putting a gauge of the region’s equities on course to snap five days of declines after US shares climbed on improved consumer confidence and better-than-expected earnings.
The biggest moves were in Hong Kong, where the benchmark index rose about 2%. Shares also jumped in Japan, South Korea and Australia. US and European futures were higher following a surge of 1.5% in both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 on Wednesday.
Treasuries were little changed in Asia after a mixed US session as the immediate fallout from the Bank of Japan’s surprise policy shift began to ebb.
The 10-year Japanese government bond yield targeted by the BOJ fell four basis points to 0.44%, compared with the central bank’s new upper limit of 0.5%. Government bond yields edged up in Australia and down in New Zealand.
The yen resumed its advance after a small loss Wednesday. It rallied the most since 1998 on Tuesday. The dollar fell versus its Group-of-10 counterparts.
FedEx Corp. and Nike Inc.’s earnings exceeding Wall Street’s estimates provided a reprieve for US stocks that had been pummeled since the Federal Reserve’s hawkish turn last week. Appetite for risk taking was also supported by US consumer confidence rising by more than forecast to the highest since April as inflation eased.
Read More: Hounded Stock Bulls Catch Rare Break in Worst December Since ‘18
Bolstering the tone in Asia, China’s central bank said it would guide financial institutions to support mergers and acquisitions in the nation’s property sector, and help defuse risks and improve financial conditions of top-tier property developers.
That may help offset some of the negativity from the surge in Covid infections in China. The virus is starting to make its way virtually unchecked through Shanghai’s 25 million population, following concerns in Beijing earlier in the week amid reports of crematoriums being overwhelmed with bodies.
Why BOJ’s Small Tweak to Bond Yields Was a Bombshell: QuickTake
Meanwhile, as the dust starts to settle after the BOJ’s surprise move on Tuesday, wagers are in motion that the central bank will join its peers next year in raising interest rates.
Surging global yields have now shrunk the worldwide stock of negative-yielding debt to about $686 billion, from a $18.4 trillion peak reached two years ago.
Elsewhere, oil price gains extended into a fourth day after data showed a decline in US inventories and traders tracked the fallout from Group of Seven sanctions targeting Russia’s crude exports and revenues.
Gold inched higher as investors digested an improvement in consumer confidence while awaiting further US data.
Traders will continue to contend with additional data this week. Real gross domestic product for the third quarter is likely to be revised down in Thursday’s release, and could be flat in the fourth quarter, said Bill Adams, chief economist for Comerica Bank. Data on Friday, meanwhile, will give investors more insight on consumer spending.
Key events this week:
- US GDP, initial jobless claims, US Conf. Board leading index, Thursday
- US consumer income, new home sales, US durable goods, PCE deflator, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 10:46 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 closed 1.5% higher
- Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 closed 1.5% higher
- Japan’s Topix rose 0.2%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.6%
- The Hang Seng Index rose 1.8%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%
- The euro rose 0.2% to $1.0628
- The Japanese yen rose 0.4% to 131.89 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9797 per dollar
- The Australian dollar rose 0.4% to $0.6732
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $16,841.8
- Ether rose 0.3% to $1,214.82
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 3.65%
- Japan’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 0.44%
- Australia’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 3.75%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $78.62 a barrel
- Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,818.20 an ounce
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.
--With assistance from .
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.