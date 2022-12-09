Asian Stocks Rise With Inflation Data in Spotlight: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks advanced after US shares posted their first advance this month, with traders focused on inflation figures in China and the US.
A benchmark of Asia equities headed for a sixth weekly gain, the longest such stretch in two years. That followed a rebound in the S&P 500 after a rout that put the gauge on the cusp of breaching its average price of the past 100 days.
Shares in Hong Kong rose while mainland gauges fluctuated as data showed China’s factory-gate prices contracted again in November while consumer inflation eased.
Investors are taking heart from any signs of softness in prices that may allow central banks to be less hawkish and more supportive of economic growth.
The dollar dropped versus most of its major counterparts, extending Thursday’s move when geopolitics-driven appetite for haven investments faded.
Treasury yields were little changed, with 10-year yields hovering just below 3.5%. Government bond yields moved lower in Australia while those in New Zealand rose. Japan’s benchmark 10-year yields were unchanged.
Oil rose in Asia, but headed for a weekly drop of nearly 10% after a volatile session on Thursday on concerns over economic outlook. Gold steadied.
Friday’s US producer price index for November is one of the final pieces of data Federal Reserve policymakers will see before their Dec. 13-14 policy meeting. The PPI in October cooled more than expected. Meanwhile there are some signs the labor market is cooling, with continuing jobless claims climbing to the highest since early February.
Strategists from Morgan Stanley to JPMorgan Chase & Co. have warned investors against piling back into risk on hopes the Fed is getting close to pivoting to easier policy.
“We think the worst is yet to come. We’re looking for a moderate recession next year, which means a moderate decline in corporate profits are our target for the year,” Gary Schlossberg, global strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute, said on Bloomberg Television. Wells Fargo expects earnings per share for S&P 500 stocks at about $205 a share.
Meanwhile in China, comments from Li Keqiang were supportive sentiment, with the Chinese premier saying economic growth would “keep picking up.”
JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic said he “remains positive on China, due to favorable monetary conditions as well as an eventual full reopening and end of Covid.”
Key events this week:
- US PPI, wholesale inventories, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 10:48 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 0.8%
- Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.2%
- Japan’s Topix index rose 1%
- South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.5%
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.8%
- China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.2%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.2%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%
- The euro rose 0.2% to $1.0579
- The Japanese yen rose 0.4% to 136.08 per dollar
- The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 6.9455 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $17,243.2
- Ether rose 0.3% to $1,281.91
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 3.47%
- Japan’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.25%
- Australia’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 3.32%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.1% to $72.24 a barrel
- Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,794.51 an ounce
