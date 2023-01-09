Asia Stocks Climb as Traders Bet on Fed Slowdown: Markets Wrap
Track the global equity, currency & commodity markets here.
(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks rose after US equities had their best day in more than a month on Friday as traders speculate that an unexpected contraction in services activity and a slowdown in wage growth will temper the Federal Reserve’s rate hike aggression.
Australian stocks gained 1%, Korean shares rose 1.8% and US equity futures edged higher after the S&P 500 jumped more than 2% Friday to salvage the first weekly advance in the past five. Hong Kong futures rose 1.5% while Japanese markets are closed for a public holiday.
The dollar extended Friday’s drop after the Institute for Supply Management’s index of services fell by the most since April 2020 to contractionary territory and cooler wage growth fueled expectations the Fed will slow its pace of rate hikes. The South Korean won jumped above 1,250 per dollar for the first time in six months.
The December inflation report due Thursday will be front of mind for traders after the jobs data failed to offer a clear picture of the state of the American labor market, with unemployment at its lowest level in decades, while wage gains were weak. Kansas City Fed’s Esther George, on Friday, warned that officials will have a tough road ahead as they attempt to balance inflation and employment while others have previously emphasized rates will be higher, and held there for longer than earlier anticipated.
Read More: Fed Officials Call for More Hikes Even as Price Pressures Cool
Swaps contracts show investors now expect the policy rate to peak at under 5% this cycle, down from 5.06% just before Friday’s jobs report. While traders remain divided about the size of February’s hike, with 32 basis points of tightening priced in, it appears that a quarter-point move is seen as more likely than a half-point increase.
While pressure on the Fed to hike by 50 basis points on Feb. 1 has eased, “policy makers appear to be increasingly frustrated by market-pricing at odds with Fed signaling in terms of both the terminal funds rate and timing of initial rate cut,” BNP Paribas economists led by Carl Riccadonna wrote in a note to clients. “This could tilt their bias toward a more forceful response at the next meeting.”
Meantime, China’s economic growth will quickly rebound and return to its “normal” path as Beijing provides more financial support to households and private companies to help them recover after the nation ended its Covid-Zero policy, Guo Shuqing, party secretary of the People’s Bank of China, said in an interview with People’s Daily published on Sunday.
Investors will also be keeping a close eye on Brazilian assets after thousands of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the country’s top government institutions in an insurrection that will test the leadership of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva just a week after he took office.
Read More: Brazil Riots Sap Investor Sentiment After Rocky Start to Year
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P/ASX 200 gained 1%
- KOSPI Index surged 1.8%
- S&P 500 futures edged 0.2% higher. Cash market rose 2.3% Friday
- Nikkei 225 futures added 0.9% on Friday. Cash markets are closed for a public holiday
- Hang Seng futures rose 1.5%
Currencies
- The Japanese yen gained 0.2% to 131.89 yen per dollar Monday
- The Australian dollar rose 0.2% to 68.92 US cents
- The euro lifted 0.2% to $1.0660
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin rose 1% to $17,114.79
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 16 basis points to 3.56% on Friday. There will be no cash trading of Treasuries in the Asia session on Monday
- The yield on Australian 10-year notes fell 11 basis points to 3.71% on Monday
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $74.14 a barrel
- Gold edged gained 0.2% to $1869.16 an ounce
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.