Stocks Rally Pauses as Traders Await US Jobs Data: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Global stocks were on the backfoot on Friday, steadying after recent sharp gains as traders awaited the monthly US jobs report for clues on the Federal Reserve’s next policy steps.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 index opened weaker, following two days of gains that have put it on track for a seven-week rising streak, while futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 also slipped. A gauge of Asian shares dropped for the first time in four days, led by Japan, where the yen’s five-day rally increased downward pressure on stocks.

Stocks got a boost this week from a softening in China’s stringent Covid zero stance and signals from Fed Chair Jerome Powell of a downshift in the pace of rate hikes. Bets on where the US central bank’s rate will peak have now dropped below 4.9%, according to swap markets. The current benchmark sits in a range between 3.75% and 4%.

However, many economists reckon Friday’s employment report may fall short of the turning point Fed officials are seeking in their battle to beat back inflation. The median projection in a Bloomberg survey calls for payrolls to rise 200,000 in November, cooling only slightly from the previous month.

Others point to signs that steep rate hikes will tip more economies into recession.

“Consensus is that recession is coming but equities cannot bottom before it starts, inflation won’t fall quickly so central banks can’t blink, China reopening will be a messy process, and Europe remains tricky,” Barclays Plc strategist Emmanuel Cau wrote in a note.