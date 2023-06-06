Asian Stock Gauge Edges Up As Hong Kong Rises: Markets Wrap

An Asia stock benchmark climbed as the Hang Seng Index, led by property stocks, advanced more than 1%. Shares inched higher in Japan while Australian stocks declined ahead of the central bank’s interest rate decision later in the day. Contracts for US benchmarks were steady after tech shares led the S&P 500 down Monday, with Apple Inc. wiping out gains of as much as 2% as investors parsed the potential of a new mixed-reality headset.