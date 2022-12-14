Asian Stocks Edge Higher Ahead Of Fed Meeting: Markets Wrap

“We should expect some opening strength across Asian indices, helped by a much weaker US dollar,” said Chamath De Silva, a senior portfolio manager for Sydney-based BetaShares Holdings. “Digging a bit deeper, factor performance in the US overnight showed outperformance among growth relatively to value, consistent with the sharp drop in US yields, which should also carry across to Asian markets. But we shouldn’t expect large gains, given much of the post-CPI rally was unwound.”