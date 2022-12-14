Asian Stocks Edge Higher Ahead Of Fed Meeting: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia followed equities on Wall Street higher after US inflation cooled ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy decision later Wednesday.
Japanese, South Korean and Australian shares rose, while Hong Kong futures indicated small declines and US equity futures were little changed.
The S&P 500 closed below its session highs as investors weighed whether softer inflation readings would alter the Fed’s path forward. A dollar gauge traded flat after Tuesday’s decline to the lowest level since June.
Australian bonds were higher, led by the rate-sensitive three-year maturity. In the US Tuesday, Treasuries rallied after Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s key measure of services prices excluding energy and rents moderated again in November. While price pressures appear to have peaked, headline CPI remains above 7%, suggesting the Fed has more work to do to rein in inflation.
“We should expect some opening strength across Asian indices, helped by a much weaker US dollar,” said Chamath De Silva, a senior portfolio manager for Sydney-based BetaShares Holdings. “Digging a bit deeper, factor performance in the US overnight showed outperformance among growth relatively to value, consistent with the sharp drop in US yields, which should also carry across to Asian markets. But we shouldn’t expect large gains, given much of the post-CPI rally was unwound.”
A dovish repricing swept across rates markets on Tuesday. With a half-percentage point move by the Fed notched in, wagers leaned toward a quarter-point increase as early as February. Further out, swaps priced the peak Fed policy rate around 4.85% by May, down from almost 5% ahead of Tuesday’s inflation print. The current Fed policy range is 3.75% to 4%.
Following the Fed, the European Central Bank will announce its rate decision Thursday. Markets will also contend with decisions from the Bank of England and monetary authorities in Mexico, Norway, the Philippines, Switzerland and Taiwan.
Key events this week:
- FOMC rate decision and Fed Chair news conference, Wednesday
- China medium-term lending, property investment, retail sales, industrial production, surveyed jobless, Thursday
- ECB rate decision and ECB President Lagarde briefing, Thursday
- Rate decisions for UK BOE, Mexico, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thursday
- US cross-border investment, business inventories, empire manufacturing, retail sales, initial jobless claims, industrial production, Thursday
- Eurozone S&P Global PMI, CPI, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- Futures on the S&P 500 were little changed as of 9:30 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 gained 0.7%
- Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.1%
- Hang Seng futures fell 0.1%
- The Topix Index rose 0.1%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.1%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro was little changed at $1.0628
- The Japanese yen was little changed at 135.51 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9700 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin was little changed at $17,775.88
- Ether was little changed at $1,319.86
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.50%
- Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 3.38%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4% to $75.06 a barrel
- Spot gold was little changed
