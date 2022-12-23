Asian Stocks Follow US Lower As Data Backs Hikes: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Asian equities resumed declines on Friday amid a downbeat tone in markets after a slump in US technology stocks and more economic data validating the case for the Federal Reserve to keep hiking interest rates.
Hong Kong-listed tech shares led the falls, with a gauge of stocks in the region headed for its sixth drop in seven days. Weakness was also evident in benchmark indexes for Japan, Australia and South Korea.
Futures for the Nasdaq 100 fluctuated after a 2.5% slump in the underlying measure during US trading, when sentiment was battered by a bleak outlook from chipmaker Micron Technology Inc.
The dollar was steady against most of its major counterparts Friday. Treasury yields edged higher, adding to a move that pushed up the policy-sensitive two-year yield on Thursday. Australian and New Zealand government bond yields rose.
US data painted a picture of a resilient economy, stoking concern that the Fed has a longer way to go to subdue inflation. Initial jobless claims rose less than forecast in the week ended Dec. 17, underscoring the strength in the labor market. Third-quarter gross domestic product was revised to 3.2% — compared with a previously reported 2.9% advance — on firmer spending.
Meanwhile, concerns are also growing that Japanese investors could be persuaded to bring home some of the trillions of dollars they have stashed in foreign stocks and bonds as the yen and local bond yields rise in the wake of this week’s sudden hawkish move from the Bank of Japan. That could further lift global borrowing costs and drag on already cooling economic growth, with euro zone bonds seen especially vulnerable.
Elsewhere in markets, gold was steady in Asia after falling 1.2% Thursday in the wake of the US economic data.
Oil headed for a substantial weekly gain as China’s shift from Covid Zero bolstered the demand outlook, US stockpiles fell and traders waited for Russia’s response to the Group of Seven cap on its crude.
Key events this week:
- US consumer income, new home sales, US durable goods, PCE deflator, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 10:42 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 closed 1.5% lower
- Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 2.5%
- Japan’s Topix fell 0.7%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.9%
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.6%
- The Shanghai Composite fell 0.5%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro was little changed at $1.0598
- The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 132.66 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.0071 per dollar
- The Australian dollar was unchanged at $0.6670
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin was little changed at $16,794.48
- Ether rose 0.1% to $1,216.22
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 3.69%
- Australia’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 3.84%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.1% to $78.35 a barrel
- Spot gold was little changed
