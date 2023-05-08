Asian Shares Rise After US Financials Rebound: Markets Wrap

Signage for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. (HKEx) during the listing ceremony for the CSOP Bitcoin Futures and CSOP Ether Futures exchange-traded funds (ETFs) at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong, China, on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. A pair of Hong Kong ETFs investing in Bitcoin and Ether futures raised $79 million as the city pushes ahead with a plan to become a crypto hub even as the sector globally reels from the FTX collapse.