Asian Shares Advance on the Back of US Stock Rally: Markets Wrap

At the moment, the BOJ seems willing to act when the officials think things are very lopsided, according to Sean Callow, senior currency strategist at Westpac Banking Corp. However, as long as the BOJ hasn’t adjusted its policy and the Federal Reserves maintains tight policy for longer, “they can’t realistically expect that there’s going to be a sharp appreciation in the yen,” he said on Bloomberg Television. “They can only really monitor where the speculators are.”