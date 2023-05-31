Asia Stocks Dragged Lower by China’s Factory Data: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks fell Wednesday, led lower by declines in Hong Kong as weakening factory activity in China dented sentiment that was already damped by the risk of a US debt default.
The Hang Seng Index retreated about 1.7% after the purchasing manager index for May softened. This underscores concern over the nation’s wobbly economic recovery, which has weighed on its share markets and currency. The yuan continued its recent depreciation.
South Korea’s Kospi benchmark bucked the downbeat sentiment as it headed for a bull market, boosted by purchases by foreign investors in chipmakers and the electric-vehicle supply chain.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. expects to see a very significant recovery in the semiconductor sector next year, that should boost Korean corporate earnings. “The market tends to look through the trough this year and into the recovery next year,” Timothy Moe, chief Asia Pacific equity strategist at Goldman Sachs, said on Bloomberg Television. He said light positioning by global investors increases the case to expect strong gains.
Oil held its biggest decline in four weeks on signs of weaker demand and sufficient supply ahead of an upcoming OPEC+ meeting.
Futures on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 were little changed. Energy companies on Tuesday dragged on the S&P 500 as oil sank below $70 a barrel. Oil remained below the $70 level in early Asian hours.
The Nasdaq 100 added 0.4% Tuesday to extend this year’s surge to 31%, while ending off its high for the day as investors assessed the artificial-intelligence hype that’s boosted the index. Nvidia Corp. hovered near $1 trillion in value after announcing several AI-related products.
AI-related software providers now stand to reap the benefits that Nvidia has laid, according to Cathie Wood, CEO and founder of Ark Investment Management. “For every dollar of hardware that Nvidia sells, software providers, SaaS providers will generate eight dollars in revenue,” she said on Bloomberg Television.
A gauge of the dollar edged higher as the greenback rose versus most of its Group-of-10 currency counterparts.
The yen was steady after gains Tuesday that were spurred by Japan’s top currency official warning that Tokyo would take necessary action to support the yen. Data this morning showed Japan’s industrial output contracted in April for the first time in three months and retail sales fell for the first time in five months, a potential drag on the nation’s markets.
Treasuries were little changed after yields fell Tuesday from the highest levels since March that reflected hopes the Congress will pass the debt deal. Treasury rates on 3- to 10-year maturities led the move Tuesday.
The two-year yield, more sensitive than longer maturities to the outlook for Federal Reserve policy, traded around 4.44% Wednesday. Yields on benchmark 10-year government bonds in Australia and New Zealand fell about five basis points.
The House Rules Committee meets soon to decide whether the debt limit bill will get a full vote. Two far-right Republicans on the panel oppose it. House passage on Wednesday is critical to getting approval in the Senate — where there’s also GOP resistance — by the Monday deadline.
Fed Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin said he is looking for signs that demand is cooling to be convinced that US inflation will ease.
Traders also kept an eye on the latest economic reports, with US consumer confidence dropping to a six-month low as views about the labor market and the outlook for business conditions slipped ahead of a deal to raise the debt ceiling.
Key events this week:
- US job openings, Wednesday
- Federal Reserve’s Beige Book, Wednesday
- Fed’s Patrick Harker, Susan Collins and Michelle Bowman speak at events, Wednesday
- China Caixin manufacturing PMI, Thursday
- Eurozone HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing PMI, CPI, unemployment, Thursday
- US construction spending, initial jobless claims, ISM Manufacturing, Thursday
- ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks at conference, Thursday
- Fed’s Patrick Harker speaks at webinar, Thursday
- US unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 11:01 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 was little changed Tuesday
- Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4%
- Japan’s Topix index fell 0.7%
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 1.7%
- China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.5%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 1.1%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%
- The euro fell 0.2% to $1.0713
- The Japanese yen was little changed at 139.84 per dollar
- The offshore yuan fell 0.3% to 7.1159 per dollar
- The Australian dollar fell 0.2% to $0.6506
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $27,698.76
- Ether fell 0.4% to $1,896.2
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.68%
- Japan’s 10-year yield declined 1.5 basis points to 0.415%
- Australia’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 3.63%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed
- Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,955.42 an ounce
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.
--With assistance from Rita Nazareth and Winnie Hsu.
