Asian Paints Q1 Review: Analysts Expect Double-Digit Volume Growth In Long Term

Asian Paints Ltd. reported a 52% rise in its net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, beating analysts' estimates. Brokerages have an optimistic outlook on the paintmaker for the long term.

The company's consolidated sales grew 7% year-on-year to Rs 9,182 crore.

However, the near-term profitability of the company may be impacted by increasing competition from new entrants, according to analysts.

Asian Paints Ltd. Q1 FY24 highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue rose 7% to Rs 9,182.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 9,388.5 crore).

Operating profit rose 36% to Rs 2,121.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,986.8 crore).

Margins expanded to 23.1% from 18.1% (Bloomberg estimate: 21.2%).

Cost of materials consumed eased 11.6% to Rs 4,071 crore.

Asian Paints saw its volume grow by 10% YoY, led by its premium and waterproofing ranges, while the luxury segment saw muted performance.

Gross and Ebitda margins improved, driven by deflation in key raw material prices (2% material deflation in Q1 FY24).