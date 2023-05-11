Asian Paints, Eicher Motors, Deepak Nitrite, Dr Lal Pathlabs Q4 Results Today: Here's What To Expect

Asian Paints and Eicher Motors are the biggest names among companies scheduled to announce their earnings on Thursday for the three months ended March 31.

The paints company is estimated to post a net profit of Rs 1,140.48 crore for the quarter under review, against a revenue of Rs 8,755.14 crore, as per consensus of analyst estimates pooled by Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, the Royal Enfield manufacturer is estimated to post a revenue of Rs 3,741.35 crore, and a net profit of Rs 786.78 crore, Bloomberg data shows.