BQPrimeMarketsAsian Paints, Eicher Motors, Deepak Nitrite, Dr Lal Pathlabs Q4 Results Today: Here's What To Expect
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Asian Paints, Eicher Motors, Deepak Nitrite, Dr Lal Pathlabs Q4 Results Today: Here's What To Expect

Here are the estimates for earnings by major companies scheduled to be announced today.

11 May 2023, 7:33 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Asian Paints container sit outside a hardware store in Mumbai. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)</p></div>
Asian Paints container sit outside a hardware store in Mumbai. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)
ADVERTISEMENT

Asian Paints and Eicher Motors are the biggest names among companies scheduled to announce their earnings on Thursday for the three months ended March 31.

The paints company is estimated to post a net profit of Rs 1,140.48 crore for the quarter under review, against a revenue of Rs 8,755.14 crore, as per consensus of analyst estimates pooled by Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, the Royal Enfield manufacturer is estimated to post a revenue of Rs 3,741.35 crore, and a net profit of Rs 786.78 crore, Bloomberg data shows.

Here are the estimates for earnings by major companies scheduled to be announced today:

Aditya Birla Capital, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Gillette India, Gujarat State Petronet, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers, Religare Enterprises and South Indian Bank are among the companies scheduled to announce their March quarter earnings today.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Stock Market News On BQ Prime
ADVERTISEMENT