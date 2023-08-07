Asian Shares Slip As U.S. Reverses Rally; Oil Steady: Markets Wrap

However, Fed doves may be too confident about the strength of the US economy and an easing in price pressures, according to Win Thin, head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. “As we’ve pointed out before, the easy part is getting from 8% to 4%; the hard part is getting it from 4% to 2%,” he said about US inflation in a note. “Because of this, we believe the markets continue to underestimate the Fed’s capacity to tighten.”