Asian Bank Stocks Regain Footing After US Peers Rally on Rescue

The MSCI Asia Pacific Financials Index climbed as much as 1%, paring its weekly loss to 2.7%. Japanese megabanks were again among the gainers, with Mizuho Financial Group up as much as 2.3% after the biggest US banks pledged $30 billion of fresh cash for First Republic Bank. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. each rose more than 1% before swinging to declines.