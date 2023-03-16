Asian Bank Selloff Resumes With Credit Suisse as Fresh Trigger
Asian bank stocks slid, resuming a selloff as worries over the health of Credit Suisse Group AG compounded concerns sparked by the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.
(Bloomberg) -- Asian bank stocks slid, resuming a selloff as worries over the health of Credit Suisse Group AG compounded concerns sparked by the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.
The MSCI Asia Pacific Financials Index slid as much as 1.5%, headed for its fourth loss in five sessions. Japanese megabanks were again the hardest hit, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. each dropping more than 6%.
Credit Suisse plunged by a record 24% as Saudi National Bank, which became its biggest shareholder late last year, ruled out adding to its stake. Its American depositary receipts rebounded in extended US trading, however, after Switzerland’s central bank and financial regulator said the bank will receive a liquidity backstop if needed.
The slide in Credit Suisse’s stock “sparked a crisis of confidence that reverberated globally,” Mark Chadwick, an analyst, wrote in a note on Smartkarma. “Confidence is a crucial factor in the financial system, and this recent development shows how easily it can be shaken.”
Trouble at Credit Suisse is the latest jolt to global financial stocks and the broader market after the collapse of three US banks. However, some investors say that the risks to Asia are limited.
“We were hoping that the storm had passed but this issue has added to more concerns regarding the global banking system although CS is yet another isolated issue as its been in trouble for a while,” said Amir Anvarzadeh, a strategist at Asymmetric Advisors. “Let’s see, but I still think systemic risks to megabanks here in Japan is fairly low.”
READ: Asia Sees Limited Contagion Risk From Silicon Valley Bank’s Woes
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.